Another weekly beta release of FreeBSD 12 is now available for testing with the official release still being several weeks out.
FreeBSD 12.0 Beta 3 now allows NUMA support to be disabled via a new vm.numa.disabled sysctl tunable, the Bhyve hypervisor can now allow the VNC server to listen for incoming IPv6 connections, various hardware driver updates, and SPE exception handling for PowerPCSPE architecture.
More details on FreeBSD 12.0 Beta 3 via today's release announcement.
This is the last planned beta release while beginning next week are at least three release candidates to come while the official release should be out in early December.
