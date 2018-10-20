FreeBSD 12.0 Now Available In Beta Form
Written by Michael Larabel in BSD on 20 October 2018 at 03:02 PM EDT. Add A Comment
BSD --
After a series of alpha releases, FreeBSD 12.0 Beta 1 was issued today to help encourage testing ahead of this operating system update due out in early December.

FreeBSD 12.0 is a big feature release for the project. The release notes aren't yet written so there isn't an extensive overview of all the changes yet. Some of the FreeBSD 12 features we have been monitoring include various ZFS file-system improvements, the ability to link the base system with the LLD linker from LLVM, pNFS support, DRM updates, and a variety of other hardware support improvements.

FreeBSD developers plan to have FreeBSD 12.0 released as stable by the first week of December but for that to happen a second beta is expected at the end of October, a third beta might come in early November, and the release candidates to begin by mid-November.

Those wanting to test out FreeBSD 12.0 Beta 1 this weekend can find the release details via their mailing list.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related BSD News
OpenBSD 6.4 Released - Disables SMT/HT By Default, Updates Radeon DRM
DragonFlyBSD Lands Another NUMA Optimization Helping AMD Threadripper 2 CPUs
MidnightBSD 1.0 Is Ready To Shine With ZFS Support, Ryzen Compatibility
FreeBSD Is Looking To Drop Many Of Its 10/100 Ethernet Drivers
DragonFlyBSD Finally Defaulting To GCC 8 Compiler, Replacing The Old GCC 5
NetBSD 7.2 Released - Backports USB 3.0 Support, Raspberry Pi 3 Compatibility
Popular News This Week
La Frite: A Libre ARM SBC For $5, 10x Faster Than The Raspberry Pi Zero
Ubuntu 18.10 Set For Release Today With Some Nice Improvements
MidnightBSD 1.0 Is Ready To Shine With ZFS Support, Ryzen Compatibility
Fedora Workstation 29 Is Looking Up To Be Another Impressive Release, Looking Great
GCC9 Lands Initial C++ Networking TS Implementation
Another Change Proposed For Linux's Code of Conduct