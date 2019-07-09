FreeBSD 11.3 Officially Released With Random Improvements, Updated Components
Written by Michael Larabel in BSD on 9 July 2019 at 01:36 PM EDT. Add A Comment
While FreeBSD 12 is the latest and greatest FreeBSD release, FreeBSD 11.3 is now available as the newest for those sticking to the former series.

FreeBSD 11.3 brings a number of updated user-space applications, libxo support has been enabled for various applications, XZ 5.2.4 has been updated, a Lua loader has been merged, LLVM Clang 8.0 is now available along with other LLVM 8.0.0 components, various networking driver updates, a ZFS file-system fix, and other changes. And, yes, there is a random driver update for improving the performance during the expensive task of reseeding the pool.

More details on FreeBSD 11.3-RELEASE can be found via the release notes and announcement on FreeBSD.org.
