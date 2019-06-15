FreeBSD 11.3 is lining up for release in July while this weekend the first release candidate is available for testing.
Following the weekly betas the past few weeks, the first RC is out. FreeBSD 11.3 has brought Bhyve updates, the latest CPU vulnerability mitigations like Zombieload/MDS, driver updates, hardware support improvements, and a random collection of other fixes/enhancements for those still on the FreeBSD 11 series.
With Friday's FreeBSD 11.3-RC1 release there is a fix to the Mellanox driver, an ipfilter fix, miscellaneous USB fixes, ZFSboot fixes, a system panic has been resolved, and other fixes.
If all goes well FreeBSD 11.3 will be out by mid-July (9 July is their current target) while this weekend you can help ensure it's a successful milestone by testing RC1.
Add A Comment