Another weekend, another new FreeBSD test release is now available for evaluation.
FreeBSD 11.3 Beta 3 was issued on Friday as the third and final beta to happen, including the last step prior to branching. FreeBSD 11.3 is riding on schedule so far for an on-time release around 9 July but ahead are still multiple release candidates expected over the next month.
The FreeBSD 11.3 Beta 3 release restores IPV6_NEXTHOP support, warnings over various weak/deprecated security features added, and a wide variety of fixes. For those using FreeBSD on laptops, the APM driver for Advanced Power Management received a fix to correct battery life calculation.
See the release announcement for all of the changes of FreeBSD 11.3 Beta 3.
FreeBSD 12.0 remains the latest stable release of this BSD operating system while new feature development is focused on FreeBSD 13-CURRENT.
Add A Comment