The newest weekly release candidate of the upcoming FreeBSD 11.2 is now available for testing.
Most notable about FreeBSD 11.2-RC3 is the enabling of eager FPU context switching for the FreeBSD i386/AMD64 builds. The eager FPU context switching is for the recently disclosed Lazy State Save/Restore speculative execution bug. Linux has been covered by default for the past two years while OpenBSD and DragonFlyBSD were recently mitigated while now FreeBSD 11.2 will be covered too.
Besides the FPU context switch change, there is an update to the OCS_FC driver and libc++ updates too.
The FreeBSD 11.2-RC3 release announcement can be read on freebsd-stable.
Check out the 11.2 release notes for a current list of changes. RC3 is the last expected release candidate with FreeBSD 11.2 expected to be released by the end of June while FreeBSD 12.0 as the next major feature release is expected around November.
Add A Comment