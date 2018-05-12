FreeBSD 11.2 has reached the beta milestone to succeed FreeBSD 11.1 from last year and ahead of FreeBSD 12.0 that is expected this November.
FreeBSD 11.2 is targeted for release around the end of June but before then they expect to do a total of three beta releases and up to three release candidates.
FreeBSD 11.2 features their Spectre/Meltdown mitigation work as well as a wealth of kernel updates for 11-STABLE that have accumulated since the FreeBSD 11.1 release last July.
Those with extra time this weekend and wishing to give FreeBSD 11.2-BETA1 a whirl, it's available from the project's FTP mirrors.
Add A Comment