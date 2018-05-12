FreeBSD 11.2 Beta Now Available For Testing
Written by Michael Larabel in BSD on 12 May 2018 at 06:53 AM EDT. Add A Comment
BSD --
FreeBSD 11.2 has reached the beta milestone to succeed FreeBSD 11.1 from last year and ahead of FreeBSD 12.0 that is expected this November.

FreeBSD 11.2 is targeted for release around the end of June but before then they expect to do a total of three beta releases and up to three release candidates.

FreeBSD 11.2 features their Spectre/Meltdown mitigation work as well as a wealth of kernel updates for 11-STABLE that have accumulated since the FreeBSD 11.1 release last July.

Those with extra time this weekend and wishing to give FreeBSD 11.2-BETA1 a whirl, it's available from the project's FTP mirrors.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related BSD News
DragonFlyBSD Finishes Up Spectre Mitigation, Fix For Mysterious CVE-2018-8897
KDE Plasma 5 Stack Should Now Be In Good Shape For FreeBSD Ports
Arcan Display Server Porting To OpenBSD For "Secure System Graphics"
Celebrating 25 Years Of Work, NetBSD 8.0 RC1 Officially Released With USB3 & UEFI
DragonFlyBSD Implements Part Of Linux's IRQ Subsystem, Improves DRM Driver Portability
Ryzen Stability Issues Are Still Affecting Some FreeBSD Users
Popular News This Week
NVIDIA Ends The GeForce Partner Program
Linux Kernel Hardens Sound Drivers Against Spectre V1 Vulnerability
Linux 4.18 Set To Receive Scheduler Optimization For vCPUs
The New Features Coming In Mesa 18.1: Intel Cache By Default, Many Vulkan Strides
NVIDIA's Work On Adding Ray-Tracing To Vulkan
FreeDesktop.org Migrating To GitLab