FreeBSD 11.2 Beta 3 Brings LLVM Updates, Various Fixes
For those of you with some extra time over this US holiday weekend due to Memorial Day, FreeBSD 11.2 Beta 3 is now available for testing.

This third weekly beta release of FreeBSD 11.2 comes with various updates to the LLVM compiler stack, support for setting service types for outgoing RDMA connections via the KRPING utility, fixing a SPARC64 boot issue, and a variety of other bug fixes.

More broadly, FreeBSD 11.2 features their Spectre/Meltdown mitigation work as well as a wealth of kernel updates for 11-STABLE that have accumulated since the FreeBSD 11.1 release last July.

The FreeBSD 11.2 Beta 3 announcement can be read on freebsd-stable.

This is the last expected beta of FreeBSD 11.2 with next week kicking off the release candidates of which there may be up to three followed by the official FreeBSD 11.2-RELEASE around the end of June.
