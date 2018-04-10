Some FreeBSD 11.1, 12.0-CURRENT & TrueOS 18.03 Benchmarks
Written by Michael Larabel in BSD on 10 April 2018 at 09:12 AM EDT. 3 Comments
In addition to the overhauled/rewritten Windows support, the upcoming Phoronix Test Suite 8.0-Aremark is also featuring much better support for the BSDs. As part of that testing, here are some fresh benchmarks of FreeBSD and TrueOS.

While running some fresh benchmarks this week, here are some test results using FreeBSD 11.1-RELEASE as it debuted last year, FreeBSD 11.1-STABLE with all current updates including for Spectre/Meltdown mitigation, FreeBSD 12.0-CURRENT as its current form of development and with Spectre/Meltdown mitigation and note that FreeBSD CURRENT ships with some debug bits enabled, and then the recently released TrueOS 18.03 that is derived from FreeBSD 12.0-CURRENT and also mitigated against Spectre/Meltdown.

Each of the tests were done out-of-the-box following a clean install of each operating system... These tests are being shared today just for reference purposes. More tests coming soon, including against Windows and Linux.


Tests were done using Phoronix Test Suite 8.0 Git available via GitHub.


The TrueOS/FreeBSD support improvements to Phoronix Test Suite 8.0 are coming in cooperation with iXsystems.


More BSD tests will be coming soon.

Those wishing to dig through all of this current reference data with keeping in mind the out-of-the-box testing on each platform and the debug bits in FreeBSD 12.0-CURRENT, those interested can dig into this data via this OpenBenchmarking.org result file.
