Free Software Foundation Celebrates Its 35th Birthday
Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 5 October 2020 at 12:00 AM EDT. 7 Comments
FREE SOFTWARE --
The Free Software Foundation on Sunday marked thirty five years since its founding by Richard Stallman.

It was on 4 October 1985 that Stallman founded the FSF as a non-profit to further the free software movement.

In marking 35 years, the Free Software Foundation is encouraging celebrations in manners like experimenting with the GNU Emacs editor, replacing non-free programs with freedom-minded programs, replacing Android with F-Droid, and trying a full-free FSF-approved GNU/Linux distribution.

More details on the Free Software Foundation's 35th birthday via FSF.org.
7 Comments
Related News
PostgreSQL 13 Released With Performance Improvements
Inkscape 1.0.1 Released With Many Fixes, Experimental Scribus PDF Export
KDAB Releases Hotspot 1.3 For Visualizing Linux Perf Reports
Blender 2.90 Released With Intel Embree Usage, Broader NVIDIA OptiX Support
Unity Is The Latest Company To Join Blender's Development Fund
FSF Has Finally Elected A New President
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Developers Try Again To Upstream Motorola 68000 Series Support In LLVM
Mesa Developers Discuss The Possibility Of Rust Graphics Driver Code
Steam On Linux Ticks Closer To 1.0%, AMD CPUs Now Power A Third Of Linux Gaming Systems
NetBSD Changes Its Default X11 Window Manager After Two Decades
Fedora 33 Beta Released With Big Changes From LTO To Btrfs
Warzone 2100 Lands Vulkan Renderer, Adaptive V-Sync For 20+ Year Old Game
RADV's ACO Back-End Can Be A Massive Win For Vulkan Compute - Not Just Gaming
KDE Begins Landing "Breeze Evolution" Refresh For Default Theme