Free Software Foundation Celebrates Its 35th Birthday

The Free Software Foundation on Sunday marked thirty five years since its founding by Richard Stallman.
It was on 4 October 1985 that Stallman founded the FSF as a non-profit to further the free software movement.
In marking 35 years, the Free Software Foundation is encouraging celebrations in manners like experimenting with the GNU Emacs editor, replacing non-free programs with freedom-minded programs, replacing Android with F-Droid, and trying a full-free FSF-approved GNU/Linux distribution.
More details on the Free Software Foundation's 35th birthday via FSF.org.
