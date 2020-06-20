FPC 3.2 Pascal Compiler Released In 2020 - Even Adds Windows 3.0 16-bit Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Programming on 20 June 2020 at 07:18 AM EDT. 1 Comment
PROGRAMMING --
The Pascal programming language is 50 years old this year. The Free Pascal Compiler for Pascal / Object Pascal is out with version 3.2 to celebrate, five years since FPC's previous 3.0 stable series. Somewhat amusing. this FPC 3.2 compiler update adds a Windows 16-bit target support for building Pascal code for Windows 3.0+.

The Free Pascal 3.2 compiler adds support for custom attributes, can generate LLVM bitcode on Linux/macOS platforms, support for the WinAPI directive, and many other language support improvements. The many language changes and more are outlined via this Wiki page.

On the CPU target front, FPC 3.2 has initial support for 64-bit Arm (AArch64) on Linux/Android/Darwin, support for POWER PPC64LE on Linux, Android x86_64 support, and even experimental support for a 16-bit Windows target. Windows 3.0 and later are supported by this i8086-win16 target. Building for the 16-bit Windows target needs to be cross-compiled from 32-bit or 64-bit Windows or Linux. Those wondering about Free Pascal's Win16 support can see this Wiki page.

Download FPC 3.2 or learn more about this leading free software Pascal compiler via FreePascal.org.
1 Comment
Related News
OpenBLAS 0.3.10 Released With Initial BFloat16 Support, x86_64 Optimizations
Git 2.27 Demotes The Recently Promoted Transport Protocol v2, Continues SHA-256 Work
Apache Updates Subversion - SVN 1.14 LTS Released
A Quick Look At GCC 10.1 PGO Optimization Benchmarks
PostgreSQL 13.0 Beta 1 Released With Parallel Vacuum, Security Improvements + Benchmarks
RenderDoc 1.8 Released For This Cross-Platform, Multi-API Graphics Debugger
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Amazon Introduces AWS Snowcone: 8TB Of Storage For Edge Computing Within 9 x 6 x 3 Inches
Futex2 Proposed In Latest Effort For Linux Kernel Optimization That Can Benefit Gamers
Linux 5.8-rc1 Arrives As One Of The Biggest Releases Of All Time
GNOME X.Org vs. Wayland Performance + Power Usage On Fedora 32 With AMD Renoir Laptop
Intel Announces Jim Keller's Departure, Other Leadership Changes
AMD Announces The Ryzen 3000XT Series
FFmpeg 4.3 Released With AMD AMF Encoding, Vulkan Support, AV1 Encode
AMD Publishes Video To Explain The Radeon Open Compute Stack (ROCm)