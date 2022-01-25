Framework Laptop Now Enjoys Open-Source EC Firmware
Written by Michael Larabel on 25 January 2022
While just one part of the overall equation for a system with open-source firmware, the Framework Laptop has joined the ranks of the Linux-focused laptops these days being backed by open-source firmware for its embedded controller (EC).

Framework announced last month that as part of "open sourcing our firmware" they have now published the EC firmware.


This modular, upgrade-friendly laptop's embedded controller is based on the Chromium-EC project used by Google Chromebooks. Framework has published their modified firmware under the same BSD 3-clause license as the upstream Chromium-EC project.

The laptop's embedded controller is responsible for keyboard backlight controls, other keyboard and touchpad handling, power sequencing, and other important tasks.

The Framework Laptop is working towards freeing more of their system firmware so it can be open-source while this Chromium-EC publishing his their initial step forward. Laptop vendors like System76 have also relied on open-source EC firmware for their laptops in recent years.

Going along with the Framework Laptop EC firmware being published are patches to the Linux kernel Cros-EC driver (the Chromium EC kernel driver) for suiting the Framework Laptop.


In case you missed it, back in November was my review of the Framework Laptop. Overall it's a nice Linux laptop that is upgrade-friendly and will be even more robust and noteworthy if more of its system firmware is ultimately open-sourced.
