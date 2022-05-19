Upgraded Linux-Friendly Framework Laptop Shifts To Intel 12th Gen "Alder Lake"

The Framework Laptop is a modular laptop design that launched a year ago and is designed to be upgrade-friendly and allows users for switching out lots of components from different ports to the motherboard itself. And the laptop is Linux-friendly -- see my Framework Laptop review from last year. For new systems or those wishing to upgrade their laptop's motherboard, Intel Core 12th Gen "Alder Lake" is now available.
Framework announced today that their 12th Gen Intel Core "Alder Lake" designs are now available for pre-order for a new laptop or upgrading from an existing Framework laptop.
The Intel Alder Lake upgrade means going from a 4 core design previously to now having up to 6 performance cores and 6 energy efficient cores. The Intel processor models used offer up to a 60 Watt boost power consumption - the same as the prior 11th Gen Intel Core designs with the original Framework Laptop models.
In today's announcement of the new Intel CPU options, they reiterated their support for Linux. "We continue to focus on solid Linux support, and we’re happy to share that Fedora 36 works fantastically well out of the box, with full hardware functionality including WiFi and fingerprint reader support. Ubuntu 22.04 also works great after applying a couple of workarounds, and we’re working to eliminate that need. We also studied and carefully optimized the standby power draw of the system in Linux."
They are also rolling out a new precision-machined lid assembly and a 2.5Gbit Ethernet expansion card. See my Linux-focused Framework Laptop review from November for more details on this modular/upgradeable laptop.
