Frame Timing & Fixing Game Stuttering With Display Timing Extensions
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 26 July 2018 at 12:51 AM EDT. 1 Comment
LINUX GAMING --
Back during GDC 2018, Alen Ladavac serving as the CTO of Croteam presented on their research and testing into frame timing for helping uncover why some games are stuttering even when being rendered at high frame-rates. The short story is the issue can be addressed by just not measuring the time for rendering each frame in a game but to measure the time needed to actually present that frame on a display output. For that there is VK_GOOGLE_display_timing for Vulkan and other similar extensions.

For those interested in a fascinating read about Alen's research and testing in this area, he has now written a blog post and shared some videos to showcase their video game stuttering results. This is a great read and complementary to his GDC slides published a few months back.

If you are interested in the situation, stop by Medium.com for a nice overview of the situation.
1 Comment

