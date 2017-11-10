Football Manager 2018 Now Available With Linux Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 10 November 2017 at 10:29 AM EST. 1 Comment
LINUX GAMING --
November is off to a good start for Linux gaming with Feral's port of F1 2017, Croteam releasing Serious Sam 3 VR: BFE, and now the debut of Football Manager 2018.

The latest release is now available from SEGA of Football Manager 2018 and it's seeing same-day Linux support. For those that are fans of this sports management game, Football Manager 2108 has a new dynamics system, improved matchday experience, a real-world scouting system, sports science, an overhaul of the tactics, improved fantasy draft, and other improvements.

The Linux gaming requirements are quite light with "Intel HD Graphics 3000/4000, NVIDIA GeForce 9600M GT or AMD/ATI Mobility Radeon HD 3650 – 256MB VRAM."


Football Manager 2018 is available on Steam for $50 USD.
1 Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Gaming News
FreeCS: Aiming For An Open-Source Counter-Strike Implementation
Serious Sam 3 VR: BFE Provides More Steam VR Linux Gaming Fun
X-Plane Reports 1.4% Of Their Customers Are Linux Users
CrossOver Now Lets You Run Windows Apps On Chrome OS
HITMAN Game of the Year Edition Released For Linux
RX 580 vs. GTX 1060 With F1 2017 On Linux - 50-Way Comparison, CPU Utilization
Popular News
The Most Interesting Features Of The Linux 4.14 Kernel
POWER9 Could Be A Game Changer For Cryptocurrency Mining
Apple Will No Longer Be Developing CUPS Under The GPL
Intel Announces CPU With HBM2 Memory & AMD Graphics
Valve Now Reports The Steam Linux Marketshare At Just 0.35%
WireGuard Could Soon Be On Its Way To The Linux Kernel