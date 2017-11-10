Football Manager 2018 Now Available With Linux Support

November is off to a good start for Linux gaming with Feral's port of F1 2017, Croteam releasing Serious Sam 3 VR: BFE, and now the debut of Football Manager 2018.
The latest release is now available from SEGA of Football Manager 2018 and it's seeing same-day Linux support. For those that are fans of this sports management game, Football Manager 2108 has a new dynamics system, improved matchday experience, a real-world scouting system, sports science, an overhaul of the tactics, improved fantasy draft, and other improvements.
The Linux gaming requirements are quite light with "Intel HD Graphics 3000/4000, NVIDIA GeForce 9600M GT or AMD/ATI Mobility Radeon HD 3650 – 256MB VRAM."
Football Manager 2018 is available on Steam for $50 USD.
