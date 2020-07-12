Canonical Is Using Mir To Bring Flutter To Wayland

This week Canonical and Google announced they were working together to bring the Flutter application toolkit to Ubuntu/Linux. Flutter is the cross-platform, open-source UI toolkit developed by Google for use from Android to Linux and iOS and Fuschia as well as for web interfaces.
Besides Canonical working on the Flutter Linux port to cater towards Snaps on Ubuntu, it also turns out they are working on bringing Flutter to Wayland... Through Mir, which in recent years has morphed into focusing on Wayland rather than as a competitor.
This weekend William Wold of Canonical who has been on the Mir team for a while shared that the Flutter Wayland support is under development. While Flutter on Linux relies on GTK for windowing, right now it only supports usage on X11.
Wold noted on the Ubuntu Discourse that Flutter for Wayland isn't ready for end-user usage yet but they do have a basic Flutter demo now running natively on Wayland by means of Mir.
Flutter requiring Mir for Wayland support would be one of the first rather major open-source projects requiring Mir for such compatibility.
