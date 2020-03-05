If you miss flying this holiday season due to the pandemic, you can at least experience it virtually by flying your own aircraft with the open-source, cross-platform FlightGear flight simulator software.
FlightGear 2020.3.5 is out as mainly a bug-fix release over the prior FlightGear 2020.3 release.
FlightGear 2020.3.5 brings: "hundreds of bug-fixes and improvements based on feedback, testing and crash-reports received since 2020.3.0 was released earlier this year."
There is also better handling of FlightGear downloads under Windows to avoid issues with recent Windows 10 updates.
Downloads and more details on the open-source FlightGear flight simulator via FlightGear.org.
