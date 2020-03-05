FlightGear 2020.3.5 Released With Hundreds Of Bug Fixes
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 22 December 2020 at 09:57 AM EST. 2 Comments
LINUX GAMING --
If you miss flying this holiday season due to the pandemic, you can at least experience it virtually by flying your own aircraft with the open-source, cross-platform FlightGear flight simulator software.

FlightGear 2020.3.5 is out as mainly a bug-fix release over the prior FlightGear 2020.3 release.

FlightGear 2020.3.5 brings: "hundreds of bug-fixes and improvements based on feedback, testing and crash-reports received since 2020.3.0 was released earlier this year."

There is also better handling of FlightGear downloads under Windows to avoid issues with recent Windows 10 updates.


Downloads and more details on the open-source FlightGear flight simulator via FlightGear.org.
2 Comments
Related News
Cyberpunk 2077 Can Run On Linux With Steam Play's Proton 5.13-4
SDL 2.0.14 Being Prepared With OS/2 Support, PS5 DualSense + Xbox Series X Controllers
Proton 5.13-3 Released For Powering Steam Play With DXVK 1.7.3 + Fixes
Syscall User Dispatch Appears Destined For Linux 5.11 To Help Windows Games On Linux
DXVK 1.7.3 Released With Fixes, Support For New DXGI Interfaces
Unigine 2.13 Continues Enhancing Their OpenGL Engine While Still Porting To Vulkan
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux 5.10 LTS Released As One Of The Biggest Kernel Releases In A While
Linux 5.10 Didn't Even Last 24 Hours... Linux 5.10.1 Released Due To Bugs
Debian Working To Modernize Its Website, Rolls Out New Homepage
GTK 4.0 Toolkit Officially Released
Red Hat Continues Pleading The Case For Its CentOS Changes
GNOME Shell UX Continues Improving For GNOME 40
Firefox 84 Rolling Out With WebRender By Default Appearing For Some Linux Setups
Btrfs Has Many Nice Improvements, Better Performance With Linux 5.11