FlightGear 2020.1 is out as the newest release to this long-running project providing an open-source flight simulator.
With FlightGear 2020.1 it includes the Compositor graphical rendering framework as a separate pre-built library, better support for aircraft carriers, improvements to flight dynamics models for JSBSim and YASim, better view options, improvements around its OpenStreetMap integration, and a variety of other changes as outlined via the change-log.
Updated aircraft models include the likes of the Boeing 777, Airbus A320, Antonov AN-24, F-16, Piper Cherokee, Bombardier Q-400, and the Space Shuttle.
The FlightGear 2020.1 release announcement can be read via the project's news page.
