FlightGear 2020.1 Released For This Open-Source Flight Simulator
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 12 May 2020 at 06:30 AM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX GAMING --
FlightGear 2020.1 is out as the newest release to this long-running project providing an open-source flight simulator.

With FlightGear 2020.1 it includes the Compositor graphical rendering framework as a separate pre-built library, better support for aircraft carriers, improvements to flight dynamics models for JSBSim and YASim, better view options, improvements around its OpenStreetMap integration, and a variety of other changes as outlined via the change-log.

Updated aircraft models include the likes of the Boeing 777, Airbus A320, Antonov AN-24, F-16, Piper Cherokee, Bombardier Q-400, and the Space Shuttle.

The FlightGear 2020.1 release announcement can be read via the project's news page.
Add A Comment
Related News
Unigine Engine Turns 15 Years Old For Delivering First-Rate Linux Graphics
The Godot Game Engine's Vulkan Support Is Getting In Increasingly Great Shape
SDL2 Sees Support For A Number Of Additional Controllers, Gamepads
DXVK 1.6.1 Brings Many Game Fixes For The Likes Of Crysis, Half-Life: Alyx, Battlefield 2
Lutris 0.5.6 Linux Game Manager Adds Fixes + Other Improvements
Unigine Community Edition Offers Free Version Of Engine
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
OpenIndiana Hipster 2020.04 Released To Phase Out Python 2, GCC7 As Base Compiler
Intel Preparing Platform Monitoring Technology - Hardware Telemetry With Tiger Lake
LibreOffice On Windows Will Now Hard Require Clang For Performance Reasons
Firefox 76 Released With WebRender Improvements, Better Security
AMD Working With GNU Developers To Provide More Robust Runtime Detection For Better Performance
The Wayland Book Is Now Freely Available
Inkscape 1.0 Released For This Wildly Successful Vector Graphics Program
Ubuntu Studio Making Good Progress On Their Transition To KDE Plasma