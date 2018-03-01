Long-running open-source, cross-platform flight simulator FlightGear is preparing for its next feature release.
With FlightGear 2018.3 it will be their first release that should be "especially stable" under their new plans to have one of their quarterly releases be focused more than usual on stability. From now on their fall release is expected to be this extra-stable release.
Besides fixing bugs and other improvements around stability, FlightGear 2018.3 is still bringing with it many improvements. Among the in-simulator improvements include improvements to the default aircraft (Cessna C-172p), a new cloud lighting system, other visual and model improvements, and various updated aircraft models from the F-14 to the Space Shuttle.
More details on the soon-to-be-released FlightGear 2018.3 release can be found via the FlightGear blog.
