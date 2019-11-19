Flax Engine Ported To Linux + Vulkan Rendering Support

Flax Engine is the latest game engine seeing native Linux support and in the process the renderer also picked up Vulkan support.
Flax Engine is a lesser known game engine that now works on Linux alongside Windows and Xbox One. After two years in development, the open beta release of Flax is expected soon.
Lead developer Wojciech Figat announced that this Polish game engine is running on Linux. This Linux support with Vulkan is while the engine developers are still working on adding support for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Apple iOS, and Android.
More details on the Flax Engine and its forthcoming Linux builds via FlaxEngine.com.
