Now that Flatpak 1.0 was released yesterday, what's next for this leading Linux app sandboxing and distribution framework?
Alex Larsson, the Red Hat developer who started Flatpak (originally known as XDG-App), has shared his personal commentary on reaching the big "1.0" milestone for Flatpak. He does expect the rate of change to Flatpak itself to now decrease with having a solid -- and stable -- footing in place. But moving past the 1.0 release, Larsson and the team will be focusing on the infrastructure around Flatpak.
With 1.0 out, I expect the rate of change in Flatpak itself to slow down. Going forward the focus will be more on the infrastructure around it. Things like getting 1.0 into all distributions, making portals work well, ensuring Flathub works smoothly and keeps growing, improving our test-suites and working on the runtimes.
Larsson also commented on more of his drive for starting XDG-App/Flatpak, "I created flatpak because the Linux application desktop ecosystem is fundamentally broken. As a app developer you have no sane way to distribute the result of your work to users...My hope is that this in turn will increase the interest in writing native Linux applications and trigger a revolution, leading to the YEAR OF THE LINUX DESKTOP! (ahem)"
