More Details On The WSL-Based Flatpak for Windows, Including Linux Games Running

A few days ago we wrote about Red Hat developer and Flatpak creator Alexander Larsson getting Flatpaks running on Windows albeit using the Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL). He's now shared more details on that accomplishment.
He's now published a work-in-progress code branch with changes needed to get Flatpak working on Windows 10 / WSL, including some build instructions.
While there are a lot of caveats to what Flatpaks will work and how well, Larsson was able to run Flatpak'ed games, GNOME and KDE applications, and other desktop applications like Telegram.
More details for those interested on Larsson's blog.
