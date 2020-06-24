Flatpak 1.8 Released For This Leading Linux App Sandboxing / Distribution Tech
Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 24 June 2020 at 12:22 PM EDT. 6 Comments
Flatpak 1.8 stable is out today as this leading open-source Linux application sandboxing and distribution technology.

Flatpak 1.8 now ships a systemd unit that will automatically detect plugged in USB drives with sideload repositories. This systemd unit is not installed by default. Additionally, there is now the exposing of the host timezone data in order to avoid various application issues experienced thus far. Rounding out Flatpak 1.8 are various fixes and other enhancements.

All the details on Flatpak 1.8 can be found via the project's GitHub.
