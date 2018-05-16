Flatpak 1.8 FreeDesktop.org Runtime Is Yocto-Free, Powered By BuildStream
The current Flatpak runtimes are based upon the 1.6 FreeDesktop.org runtime but a major new version is in the works.

Unlike the current Freedesktop runtime where the lower-layer is built using Yocto and the upper-layer built with Flatpak-Builder, the new 1.8 Freedesktop runtime is making use of BuildStream.

This Yocto-free runtieme is now working for Flatpak's Platform and SDK runtimes with an unstable version being publicly available. Alexander Larsson of Red Hat has now rebased the GNOME nightly runtime builds off this new Freedesktop runtime.

Those interested in Flatpak can learn more about this runtime rework via Larsson's blog.
