Flatpak 1.5 is the newest pre-release for this Linux app sandboxing and distribution tech.
Coming with Flatpak 1.5 are the following changes:
New options flatpak install --or-update operation.
New command flatpak mask allows pinning version and avoiding auto-downloads.
Support self-updates and update monitoring in the flatpak portal.
Fix updates of exported services with dbus-broken.
Don't show arch columns in terminal outout if all are the same.
Fix some cases where origin remotes were not properly removed.
flatpak-session-helper now links to more libraries.
OCI: Support images tagged with labels as well as annotations.
OCI: Alway generate a history for images.
OCI: Support docker mimetypes in addition to OCI mimetypes.
Uninstall now always work, even if the remote it came from was force removed.
New config key default-languages that allows additions to the system list
instead of overriding it.
Various minor tweak to CLI behaviour and output.
