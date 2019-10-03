Flatpak 1.5 Released With Version Pinning, Self-Updates In Portals
Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 3 October 2019 at 06:55 AM EDT. 5 Comments
Flatpak 1.5 is the newest pre-release for this Linux app sandboxing and distribution tech.

Coming with Flatpak 1.5 are the following changes:

New options flatpak install --or-update operation.
New command flatpak mask allows pinning version and avoiding auto-downloads.
Support self-updates and update monitoring in the flatpak portal.
Fix updates of exported services with dbus-broken.
Don't show arch columns in terminal outout if all are the same.
Fix some cases where origin remotes were not properly removed.
flatpak-session-helper now links to more libraries.
OCI: Support images tagged with labels as well as annotations.
OCI: Alway generate a history for images.
OCI: Support docker mimetypes in addition to OCI mimetypes.
Uninstall now always work, even if the remote it came from was force removed.
New config key default-languages that allows additions to the system list
instead of overriding it.
Various minor tweak to CLI behaviour and output.

More details and downloads from GitHub.
