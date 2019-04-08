Flatpak 1.3.2 Released - Now Makes Use Of A Custom FUSE File-System
Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 12 April 2019 at 08:28 AM EDT. Add A Comment
FREE SOFTWARE --
Red Hat's Alexander Larsson released Flatpak 1.3.2 as the newest development release for this widely-used Linux application sandboxing/distribution tech. Flatpak 1.3.2 builds upon last month's Flatpak 1.3 unstable release with more low-level changes to enhance the security and reliability of Flatpaks.

A big change was made with Flatpak 1.3.2 affecting how system-wide installations are done as a user. Up to now Flatpak relied upon a process involving a temporary user-owned directory and copying from there, but that method involved unnecessary I/O and temporarily using more disk space.

Starting with Flatpak 1.3.2, a custom FUSE file-system is relied upon that the user writes to and the files can be directly imported into the system repository without any extra copy operations. But due to this, Flatpak now depends upon FUSE (File-Systems in User-Space) and also requires a "flatpak" user on the system as well as ensuring SELinux doesn't interfere with the process to which there is a new SELinux module.

Flatpak 1.3.2 also now supports a rebasing version of end-of-life, a new permission to access smart cards, new fields for Flatpak repository files, and other changes.

More details on the Flatpak 1.3.2 development release via Flatpak's GitHub. These changes will ultimately culminate with the Flatpak 1.4 stable release later this year.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Free Software News
Dbus-Broker 20 Released With Improved Logging
OpenVPN 3 Linux Beta 5 Builds Against OpenSSL By Default, Configuration Improvements
ConnMan 1.37 Released As First Update In Almost One Year For Linux Network Connections
GIMP 2.10.10 Released With Minor Features Added & Other Improvements
New WireGuard Snapshot Offers FreeBSD Fixes, Other Tweaks
PostgreSQL Adds GSSAPI Encryption Support
Popular News This Week
New Raspbian Brings Performance Improvements, Updated Packages To Raspberry Pi
Wayland's Current Release Manager Is Stepping Down, Following Samsung's Open-Source Drama
Intel Finally Announces SVT-AV1, To Be Used By Netflix
Improved Spectre/Meltdown Switches Might Finally Come To The Linux Kernel
Mozilla Preparing To Test WebRender With "Qualified" Linux Users
Fedora Workstation 30 Is Shaping Up To Be Another Exciting, Feature-Packed Update