At the recent GUADEC 2018 conference in Spain, GNOME developers plotted the imminent Flatpak 1.0 release as well as what's coming after the big 1.0 milestone.
Mathias Clasen has provided his notes from the Flatpak meeting. Their plans around Flatpak 1.0 and more include:
- Flatpak 1.0 will be coming soon.
- Items still being worked on for Flatpak 1.0 include information on renaming to desktop files and ensuring any relevant portal issues are addressed.
- Getting more information from the Snapd Snap daemon to portal back-ends is a work-in-progress but might not be ready for Flatpak 1.0.
- OCI AppStream work is being delayed to Flatpak 1.1.
- Flatpak 0.99.3 is available as a test release ahead of Flatpak 1.0.
- Other future work items for Flatpak include the possibility of an auto-start portal, being able to provide automatic migration on renaming or replacing of packages, exporting repositories in local networks, and better GNOME Software integration.
All the details can be found on Clasen's blog.
