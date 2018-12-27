Spotify Tops Ubuntu's Snap Store Downloads While GIMP Tops Flatpak's Flathub

At the end of 2018, Canonical's Alan Pope shared the most popular Snap packages for 2018. Now there's a similar list out of the folks maintaining Flathub for Flatpak packages. The list of popular applications is quite different between these app sandboxing/distribution means.
The most popular Snaps were:
1. Spotify
2. Slack
3. VLC
4. Nextcloud
5. Android Studio
6. Discord
7. Plex Media Server
8. Xonotic
9. Notepad-Plus-Plus
10. Shotcut
That's from this Ubuntu blog post. The Snap list includes a lot of popular cross-platform programs with Spotify and Slack topping out the list but also some other big names in there like Discord and Android Studio.
Meanwhile, per this tweet, the most downloaded Flatpak apps via Flathub are:
1. GIMP
2. Inkscape
3. Krita
4. Endless Photos
5. Darktable
6. GNOME Photos
7. Blender
8. Drawio
9. MyPaintApp
10. Gravit Designer
Update: it turns out that the list is for graphics/imaging applications as opposed to GUI apps. From the Flathub.org the popular apps listed meanwhile include:
- GNU Octave
- Spotify
- GIMP
- Visual Studio Code
- AbiWord
- Shotcut
- Steam
- VLC
- Moonlight
- Fedora Image Writer
