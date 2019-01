Spotify Tops Ubuntu's Snap Store Downloads While GIMP Tops Flatpak's Flathub

At the end of 2018, Canonical's Alan Pope shared the most popular Snap packages for 2018. Now there's a similar list out of the folks maintaining Flathub for Flatpak packages. The list of popular applications is quite different between these app sandboxing/distribution means.The most popular Snaps were:1. Spotify2. Slack3. VLC4. Nextcloud5. Android Studio6. Discord7. Plex Media Server8. Xonotic9. Notepad-Plus-Plus10. ShotcutThat's from this Ubuntu blog post . The Snap list includes a lot of popular cross-platform programs with Spotify and Slack topping out the list but also some other big names in there like Discord and Android Studio.Meanwhile, per this tweet , the most downloaded Flatpak apps via Flathub are:1. GIMP2. Inkscape3. Krita4. Endless Photos5. Darktable6. GNOME Photos7. Blender8. Drawio9. MyPaintApp10. Gravit DesignerUpdate: it turns out that the list is for graphics/imaging applications as opposed to GUI apps. From the Flathub.org the popular apps listed meanwhile include:- GNU Octave- Spotify- GIMP- Visual Studio Code- AbiWord- Shotcut- Steam- VLC- Moonlight- Fedora Image Writer