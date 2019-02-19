Flatpak's Flathub Seeing Infrastructure Improvements, Finally Support For Beta Releases
Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 19 February 2019 at 11:33 AM EST. Add A Comment
GNOME --
Flatpak's Flathub finally supports the notion of application beta releases for application maintainers wanting to offer up early-access/testing versions of applications.

Alexander Larsson and others at Red Hat have been working on a big update to the Flathub infrastructure for where Flatpak packages are available. They have introduced a new repo manager micro-service written in Rust, further improved the GitHub integration, a new publishing workflow, and support for issuing beta software releases on Flathub.

There is now a repository for beta builds on Flathub that can be handled differently depending upon the preferences of the application maintainer.

Those wanting to learn more about these Flathub infrastructure improvements can do so via Larsson's blog. For those that haven't checked out Flathub in a while, swing by Flathub.org.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related GNOME News
GNOME's Geary 0.13 Is A Big Step Forward For This Linux Mail Client
WebKitGTK 2.23.90 Adds Support For JPEG2000, More Touchpad Gestures
GTK+ No More - It's Just GTK As Developers Prepare For This Year's GTK 4.0
GNOME 3.32 Beta Released With Performance Improvements, Last Minute Features
The Latest GNOME Shell/Mutter Performance Work & X11/Wayland Separation
Flatpak 1.2 Released For This Widely-Used Linux App Sandboxing & Distribution Tech
Popular News This Week
Intel Linux Graphics Driver Adding Device Local Memory - Possible Start of dGPU Bring-Up
Linux Kernel Getting io_uring To Deliver Fast & Efficient I/O
Benchmarking The Python Optimizations Of Clear Linux Against Ubuntu, Intel Python
RadeonSI Picks Up Primitive Culling With Async Compute For Performance Wins
WireGuard Released For macOS, WireGuard Windows Coming & Linux Kernel Bits Still Pending
It's Becoming Possible To Run Linux Distributions On The HP/ASUS/Lenovo ARM Laptops