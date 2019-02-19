Flatpak's Flathub Seeing Infrastructure Improvements, Finally Support For Beta Releases

Flatpak's Flathub finally supports the notion of application beta releases for application maintainers wanting to offer up early-access/testing versions of applications.
Alexander Larsson and others at Red Hat have been working on a big update to the Flathub infrastructure for where Flatpak packages are available. They have introduced a new repo manager micro-service written in Rust, further improved the GitHub integration, a new publishing workflow, and support for issuing beta software releases on Flathub.
There is now a repository for beta builds on Flathub that can be handled differently depending upon the preferences of the application maintainer.
Those wanting to learn more about these Flathub infrastructure improvements can do so via Larsson's blog. For those that haven't checked out Flathub in a while, swing by Flathub.org.
