Coreboot's Flashrom Working On Radeon GPU Flashing Support

Former RadeonHD driver developer Luc Verhaegen is back at the AMD Radeon GPU reverse-engineering game. He's now pursuing Radeon firmware flashing with the Coreboot Flashrom utility.
Patches are under review currently for adding initial ATI/AMD GPU support to the Coreboot-hosted Flashrom utility as the open-source firmware flashing code generally used for motherboard BIOS chips. Recently Luc has been studying the SPI engines on older AMD Radeon hardware within his possession and used that to construct this initial Flashrom support. Currently this "ati_spi" programmer inside Flashrom supports Radeon HD 2000 (R600) through HD 6000 series hardware as well as some early GCN 1.0 graphics processors.
The GCN support isn't all that great right now due to lack of hardware but he's just ordered a batch of used GPUs to begin his reverse-engineering efforts on some of the newer hardware.
He's been out of the Radeon open-source driver scene for the better part of the past decade but is now taking up this Flashrom support as a hobby. But as he is self-employed, he is willing to accept donations or carry out any custom work for GPU miners or the like.
More details via this lengthy blog post. The Flashrom patches are currently under review for the initial bring-up.
