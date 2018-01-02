Flashrom 1.0 Officially Released For Programming BIOS/EFI/ROM Flash Chips
Written by Michael Larabel in Coreboot on 2 January 2018 at 05:52 PM EST. Add A Comment
COREBOOT --
The Flashrom utility that's associated with the Coreboot project for reading/writing/erasing/verifying flash chips commonly for motherboard BIOS/UEFI/firmware chips has reached its long-awaited v1.0 milestone.

Flashrom is commonly used for motherboard flashing but also supports a range of flash chips on PCI devices and even USB devices and more. It's been a long time coming while now Flashrom 1.0 is available.

Flashrom 1.0 marks the project's transition to Git and now supports layouts for read/erase commands. There are also new command-line switches for reading the layout of an Intel Firmware Descriptor and for flashing individual regions of a flash chip without reading the entire flash chip. Additionally is now support for Intel 100 series and C620 series PCHs and Flashrom programming support for Intel I210 NICs and the AMD FP4 Merlin Falcon.

More details on the Flashrom 1.0 release to bring in 2018 are outlined over on the Flashrom.org Wiki.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Coreboot News
Intel NUC DCP847SKE Now Supported By Coreboot
Coreboot Picks Up Support For Some Older ThinkPads
Coreboot Conference 2017 Videos Now Available
Another Ivy Bridge Era Motherboard Now Supported By Coreboot - ASRock B75 Pro3-M
Coreboot Now Has Basic UEFI Support Working With TianoCore
Cannonlake Enablement Continues In Coreboot; Still No Sign Of Ryzen For Coreboot
Popular News
Linux Gaming Performance Doesn't Appear Affected By The x86 PTI Work
Ubuntu 17.10's Laptop Issue Appears To Be Under Control, Fixable
A Proposal To Update Ubuntu's Kernel/Mesa/GNOME Components On A Monthly Basis
NVIDIA May Be Trying To Prevent GeForce GPUs From Being Used In Data Centers
Syzbot: Google Continuously Fuzzing The Linux Kernel
There's One Big Feature Left For The Radeon Linux Driver Left To Tackle In 2018