The Flashrom utility that's associated with the Coreboot project for reading/writing/erasing/verifying flash chips commonly for motherboard BIOS/UEFI/firmware chips has reached its long-awaited v1.0 milestone.
Flashrom is commonly used for motherboard flashing but also supports a range of flash chips on PCI devices and even USB devices and more. It's been a long time coming while now Flashrom 1.0 is available.
Flashrom 1.0 marks the project's transition to Git and now supports layouts for read/erase commands. There are also new command-line switches for reading the layout of an Intel Firmware Descriptor and for flashing individual regions of a flash chip without reading the entire flash chip. Additionally is now support for Intel 100 series and C620 series PCHs and Flashrom programming support for Intel I210 NICs and the AMD FP4 Merlin Falcon.
More details on the Flashrom 1.0 release to bring in 2018 are outlined over on the Flashrom.org Wiki.
Add A Comment