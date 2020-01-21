Merging Of Flang/F18 Fortran Compiler Support Into LLVM Has Been Delayed

The modern F18/Flang Fortran front-end to LLVM had been set to land in the LLVM mono repository last Monday that could have made it included as part of the LLVM 10.0 branch set for that day. The LLVM 10.0 branching happened as planned but the landing of this Fortran support did not.
Landing of the Flang front-end was delayed to allow for last minute changes to happen. Their revised target for merging was 20 January.
That landing yesterday did not happen and the developers have advised that it's landing is indeed postponed. Some issues were raised and following developer discussions a few changes are needed to F18.
Once those F18 code changes have been raised, a new date for merging this exciting front-end will be figured out. At least this gives plenty of time for LLVM's Fortran front-end to get in good support in time for the LLVM 11.0 release due out in the September~October timeframe.
Add A Comment