KDE Ends Out January With A Lot Of Fixes For Plasma 5.21
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 30 January 2021 at 05:42 AM EST. 6 Comments
KDE --
KDE Plasma 5.21 Beta released last week while the official Plasma 5.21 stable release is slated for 16 February. As such, KDE developers have been very busy working on fixes for this big desktop update bringing better Wayland support and other enhancements and new features.

KDE developer Nate Graham is out with his usual weekly development recap. Giving the timing between the beta and final release, developers have mostly been working to button up the Plasma 5.21 release but there has also been work on the applications and KDE Frameworks as well. Some of the highlights for the past week include:

- Fixes around the systemd startup feature. One important fix is that only one kwin_wayland process is started rather than two as was happening with the KDE Plasma 5.21 beta when using the systemd startup mode.

- A fix so GTK4 applications won't display window shadows when maximized.

- Plasma no longer freezes if editing the .desktop file of a running program.

- Baloo now supports indexing hidden folders when enabled.

- Improvements to Plasma 5.21's new Kickoff.

More details and the other fixes/changes over the past week can be found on Nate's blog.
6 Comments
Related News
KDE Saw Many Fixes + Improvements On Top Of Shipping Plasma 5.21 Beta
KDE Plasma 5.21 Now In Beta With Much Improved Wayland Support
KDE Will Reflow Text In Konsole On Window Resizing, Kirigami Icons Now Use Less RAM
KDE's KWin Compositor Sees Near Total Rewrite Of Compositing Code.
Even With The New Year's Holidays, KDE Still Saw Some Improvements This Week
KDE In 2021 Should See Production-Ready Plasma Wayland, Other Improvements
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Pyston 2.1 Is Blowing Past Python 3.8/3.9 Performance
Linux 5.12 Set To See Support For The Nintendo 64
Pyston 2.1 Released With Striving For High Performance Python
Apple M1 Open-Source GPU Bring-Up Sees An Early Triangle
GNOME 40 Alpha Released
Netgate Announces pfSense Plus With Greater Divergence From pfSense
The State of GNOME 40's Threaded Input
Intel Announces Iris Xe Desktop Graphics For OEMs