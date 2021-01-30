KDE Plasma 5.21 Beta released last week while the official Plasma 5.21 stable release is slated for 16 February. As such, KDE developers have been very busy working on fixes for this big desktop update bringing better Wayland support and other enhancements and new features.
KDE developer Nate Graham is out with his usual weekly development recap. Giving the timing between the beta and final release, developers have mostly been working to button up the Plasma 5.21 release but there has also been work on the applications and KDE Frameworks as well. Some of the highlights for the past week include:
- Fixes around the systemd startup feature. One important fix is that only one kwin_wayland process is started rather than two as was happening with the KDE Plasma 5.21 beta when using the systemd startup mode.
- A fix so GTK4 applications won't display window shadows when maximized.
- Plasma no longer freezes if editing the .desktop file of a running program.
- Baloo now supports indexing hidden folders when enabled.
- Improvements to Plasma 5.21's new Kickoff.
More details and the other fixes/changes over the past week can be found on Nate's blog.
6 Comments