Fish Shell 3.5 Released With Many Scripting Improvements

Out today is a major release of the Fish shell that has been developed over the past decade and a half as a Unix shell rich on features and emphasis on usability.
Fish 3.5 brings many scripting improvements including the ability to handle underscores as visual separators on numbers, read is now faster as the last process in a pipeline, various math function improvements, and more. Fish 3.5 also features a variety of interactivity improvements. There is also improved command completion, enhanced bindings, scripts can now catch and handle the SIGINT and SIGTERM signals, and other additions.
Downloads and more details on the Fish Shell 3.5 release via FishShell.com.
