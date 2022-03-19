Fish 3.4 Shell Released With Faster Globbing, Improved Command Substitution Syntax
Written by Michael Larabel in Programming on 19 March 2022 at 12:42 PM EDT.
Fish 3.4 is out as the newest version of this popular shell particularly among enthusiasts/hobbyists.

Fish 3.4 improves upon its command substitution syntax, set/get now have a "--function" option to set a variable in the function's top scope, performance improvements for globbing, support for disabling auto-suggestions, and a wide-range of scripting and interactivity improvements.

As for the faster globbing, for some systems with large directories where there are files with many numbers in the names, Fish 3.4 can glob in about half the time as previously consumed.

Downloads and more details on the Fish 3.4 shell release via FishShell.com.
