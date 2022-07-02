Firewalld 1.2 Released With New Services Added

Firewalld 1.2 was released on Friday as the newest feature release for this Linux firewall daemon. Bug fix releases for existing stable series were released with Firewalld 1.1.2, 1.0.5, and 0.9.9.
The new Firewalld feature release adds in support for more services so they can be easily managed by this firewall daemon. New services include IPFS, checkmk agent, Netdata, Ident, Prometheus node-exporter, GPSD, CrateDB, PS3NetSRV, and Kodi JSON-RPC and EventServer services.
Firewalld 1.2 also introduces a "--log-target" parameter, improving the reliability of Firewalld's start-up process, and other changes. But for the most part Firewalld 1.2 is beefed up by its addition of new services support.
Downloads and more details on Firewalld 1.2 via GitHub.
