Following last summer's release of Firewalld 1.0 , out today is Firewalld 1.1 as the next major update to this Linux firewall daemon.Firewalld 1.1 adds support for a number of new services for easily adjusting the firewall behavior and a number of low-level improvements.- HTTP/3 support is made easily exposed for easily opening up UDP port 443 for this next iteration of HTTP using QUIC as the transport protocol.- Jellyfin support for opening up its HTTP / HTTPS / auto-discovery ports for this free software media system.- WS-Discovery and WP-Discovery Client support for opening up the ports for the Web Services Dynamic Discovery usage.- Apple Filing Protocol (AFP) service for opening up TCP port 548 for the Apple Filing Protocol (nee AppleTalk Filing Protocol) that is part of the Apple File Services.- A ZeroTier service file for this secure networking between on-premise, cloud, desktop, and mobile devices.- Support for an OCI container image build with Firewalld.More details on today's Firewalld 1.1 feature release via GitHub