Following last summer's release of Firewalld 1.0, out today is Firewalld 1.1 as the next major update to this Linux firewall daemon.
Firewalld 1.1 adds support for a number of new services for easily adjusting the firewall behavior and a number of low-level improvements.
- HTTP/3 support is made easily exposed for easily opening up UDP port 443 for this next iteration of HTTP using QUIC as the transport protocol.
- Jellyfin support for opening up its HTTP / HTTPS / auto-discovery ports for this free software media system.
- WS-Discovery and WP-Discovery Client support for opening up the ports for the Web Services Dynamic Discovery usage.
- Apple Filing Protocol (AFP) service for opening up TCP port 548 for the Apple Filing Protocol (nee AppleTalk Filing Protocol) that is part of the Apple File Services.
- A ZeroTier service file for this secure networking between on-premise, cloud, desktop, and mobile devices.
- Support for an OCI container image build with Firewalld.
More details on today's Firewalld 1.1 feature release via GitHub.
