The Firewalld firewall management tool for Linux that is built around Netfilter/Nftables is preparing for its long awaited 1.0 release.
Firewalld has been in development for a decade for administering network firewall configurations on Linux and is used by Fedora / CentOS / RHEL, openSUSE / SUSE, and various other Linux distributions for firewall management. This Red Hat led project has seen many 0.x.x releases over the years while they are now preparing to christen Firewalld 1.0.0.
With the shift to Firewalld 1.0 they are making various breaking changes. Among the changes coming with Firewalld 1.0 are removing Python 2 support, reducing the number of dependencies needed, supporting intra-zone forwarding by default, NAT rules moved to iNet family, the default target is now similar to reject, dropping the tftp-client, deprecating the IPTables back-end, deprecating the direct interface, and a number of other technical changes.
System administrator can learn more about the upcoming Firewalld 1.0 changes via a new blog post this week on Firewalld.org.
Firewalld 1.0 Alpha has been available since late May while the stable release should be out later in the year with Fedora 35 looking to use the v1.0 release.
3 Comments