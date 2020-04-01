WebGPU Support Begins Coming Together In Firefox Nightly Builds
The latest Firefox Nightly builds have the experimental WebGPU support working in early form. WebGPU is the W3C-backed web standard for modern graphics and compute that is based upon concepts from the likes of Vulkan and Direct3D 12.

Google's Chrome team has been leading on their WebGPU development work but it looks like Mozilla isn't far behind with the Firefox Nightly builds beginning to run Google's demos and other samples. Besides needing the latest Firefox Nightly builds, the dom.webgpu.enabled and gfx.webrender options must be enabled. On Linux, you also need working Vulkan drivers.

This next-gen "GPU for the Web" implementation is beginning to work well both for graphics and compute. Among the areas still being worked on is better error handling, accelerated presentation, expanding their API coverage, and other items.

More details on the current state of WebGPU for Firefox via the Mozilla Hacks blog.
