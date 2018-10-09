Fedora Developers Update Firefox For Wayland With V-Sync, HiDPI, Better Rendering

Red Hat / Fedora developers have updated Firefox packages pending for F27 / F28 / F29 that bring a slew of improvements for the web-browser operating under Wayland.
The updated Firefox 63 and 64 Nightly packages for Fedora Linux users include patches to fix or provide better rendering support, v-sync is now working under Wayland, and there is also working HiDPI scaling support.
The Firefox-Fedora packages also build with the currently out-of-tree Pipewire WebRTC support too.
With the current Fedora 30 state, the Firefox Wayland back-end is being used by default while firefox-x11 is provided as a fallback. For Fedora 29 and earlier, the X11 back-end is still being used by default while firefox-wayland is the package to install for these latest goodies.
The Firefox Wayland support is slowly but surely getting squared away. More details in this blog post by Fedora developer Martin Stransky.
