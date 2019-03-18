Firefox Wayland By Default Diverted To Fedora 31
Written by Michael Larabel in Fedora on 18 March 2019 at 02:00 PM EDT. 4 Comments
The plans to ship the Wayland-ized Firefox by default in Fedora 30 have been thwarted and will now have to wait until Fedora 31 to try again.

For a while now there's been the firefox-wayland package available for Fedora users to try the Wayland-native version of Firefox rather than having to run through XWayland when firing up this default web browser on Fedora Workstation. With Fedora 30 the developers were hopeful the Wayland Firefox version was finally in good enough shape to ship it by default, but that's not the case.

They were given more time to work out the lingering bugs but in the end, the Fedora Engineering and Steering Committee (FESCo) decided today that this Firefox switchover will have to be delayed for Fedora 31.

The Firefox Wayland package will remain available in the F30 archive as a "preview" feature, but the X11/XWayland version of Firefox will be there still by default. Additional details in today's FESCo minutes.
