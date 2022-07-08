Ubuntu Achieves A ~50% Reduction In Start Time For Firefox Snap

Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 8 July 2022 at 12:32 PM EDT. 32 Comments
UBUNTU --
Canonical engineers have been continuing their quest to improve the start-up time for the Snap version of Mozilla Firefox that is used by default on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. With the latest improvements now pushed to the Firefox Snap, they are seeing around a 50% reduction in start-time for the web browser.

Canonical has been making various improvements to address the notoriously bad start time for the Firefox Snap that is used as the default Firefox packaging on the current Ubuntu release.

With the latest improvements they are seeing "an average 50% reduction in start time after a fresh install compared to Firefox 101, consistent across a range of distributions and platforms."

The big start time reduction comes thanks to a Mozilla change to only copy one locale / language pack at a time on start rather than trying to copy all language packs on first start. The copied locale is based on the system setting rather than copying all of them to yield a much faster initial start-up.

Additionally, the start time has been shortened by switching their GNOME and GTK theme Snaps over to LZO from XZ has helped enhance the performance. Canonical already moved to LZO compression for the Firefox Snap while now the GNOME and GTK theme Snaps relied on by Firefox also use the same compression technique for speedier decompression / start-up.

Next up Canonical is looking at supporting multi-threaded decompression, addressing the software rendering being used by Firefox on Raspberry Pi, and exploring pre-caching.

More details on the latest Firefox Snap progress via the Ubuntu blog.
32 Comments
Related News
Ubuntu's Chromium Snap Finally Seeing Progress On Supporting VA-API GPU Acceleration
Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Has A Change On The Way For Systemd-OOMD Being Kill-Happy With Apps
Ubuntu Touch OTA-23 Released - Still Based On Ubuntu 16.04, Adds Support For FM Radios
Ubuntu Developers Have An Idea For Handling The Over-Eager Systemd OOMD App Killing
LightDM Display Manager 2022 Status Update: Not Much Going On
Canonical Continues Working On Ubuntu's Firefox Snap Performance
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Systemd Creator Lands At Microsoft
Lennart Poettering - systemd + PulseAudio Creator - Departed Red Hat
The First RISC-V Laptop Announced With Quad-Core CPU, 16GB RAM, Linux Support
When Time Comes For GTK5, It Might Be Wayland-Only On Linux
Linux Mint 21 Is Going To Avoid systemd-oomd
Darktable 4.0 Released With Rewritten UI, Much Improved OpenCL Performance
XWayland "Rootfull" Changes Merged For Running A Complete Desktop Environment
SteamOS 3.3 Beta Released With Updated Drivers, Many Fixes