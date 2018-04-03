Firefox Reality: Linux-Supported Browser For AR/VR Mixed Reality
Written by Michael Larabel in Mozilla on 3 April 2018 at 10:47 AM EDT. 5 Comments
Mozilla has today announced Firefox Reality as "a new kind of web browser that has been designed from the ground up to work on stand-alone virtual and augmented reality (or mixed reality) headsets."

Mozilla says this is the first cross-platform/device browser and also one that is open-source. Among the headsets initially supported are the GearVR and Oculus Go, Qualcomm glasses, and the HTC Vive Focus. The Google VR Daydream is also in testing form.


Those wishing to learn more can do so via this morning's announcement. The code continues making use of Gecko.
