Mozilla Shifting Firefox To A Four-Week Release Cycle

Mozilla announced today they are tightening up the Firefox release cycle even more... Expect to see new Firefox releases monthly.
Currently Firefox has a 6~8 week release cadence, not too different from Google Chrome. But Mozilla has now come up with an ambitious four-week release cycle.
Mozilla is moving Firefox to a four-week release cycle to increase its agility and deliver new features faster. This four-week release cadence will begin in Q1'2020.
In order to maintain quality, there will be more frequent beta builds for pre-release users, similar to Firefox Nightly. Staged roll-outs of new features will also continue as needed.
More details on the new Firefox four week release cycle via hacks.mozilla.org.
