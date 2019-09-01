Mozilla Shifting Firefox To A Four-Week Release Cycle
Written by Michael Larabel in Mozilla on 17 September 2019 at 12:06 PM EDT. 4 Comments
Mozilla announced today they are tightening up the Firefox release cycle even more... Expect to see new Firefox releases monthly.

Currently Firefox has a 6~8 week release cadence, not too different from Google Chrome. But Mozilla has now come up with an ambitious four-week release cycle.

Mozilla is moving Firefox to a four-week release cycle to increase its agility and deliver new features faster. This four-week release cadence will begin in Q1'2020.

In order to maintain quality, there will be more frequent beta builds for pre-release users, similar to Firefox Nightly. Staged roll-outs of new features will also continue as needed.

More details on the new Firefox four week release cycle via hacks.mozilla.org.
