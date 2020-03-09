Mozilla Making Progress With Offering Firefox As A Flatpak On Linux

Mozilla engineers have been making good progress on being able to ship a Flatpak'ed Firefox web browser for better security/sandboxing and easier distribution on Linux systems.
Going back towards the end of last year was work on improving Firefox's Flatpak support while soon it looks like the Flatpak version of Firefox could be hitting Flathub's stable channel.
Mozilla engineer Mihai Tabara provided an update today that beyond getting Firefox 75 Beta out on their Flathub beta channel, a stable release could finally be here in the near future. The latest report indicates they are successfully building Firefox Flatpaks and pushing them to the beta channel and will be doing so as part of the Firefox 75 beta train. Via a Flathub URL or Flatpak CLI command, it's possible to easily test out this beta build. Before rolling out Firefox on Flatpak/Flathub to the stable channel, they are working on better l10n support and a better build configuration.
More details on the Firefox Flatpak progress via this bug report.
With Firefox 75 also having better Wayland support and VA-API acceleration, exciting times are ahead for Mozilla's web browser on the Linux desktop.
