Mozilla Firefox Flips On AVIF Image Decoding By Default

As noted before the holidays that Mozilla Firefox was ready to enable AVIF image decoding by default, now that the holidays have passed and developers back to their keyboards, Firefox today has re-enabled AVIF by default.
Since Google's Chrome 85 there has been AVIF support enabled by default while the Firefox support has been disabled by default for now. But as of today in their nightly code the functionality is there out-of-the-box.
The change landed just a few minutes ago for AVIF by default.
As noted here, they plan to upgrade to dav1d 0.8.1 later this month for better performance. This AVIF support should be in good standing for Firefox 87 in March barring anymore reverts.
For those wondering about AVIF image encoding performance can see our many avifenc benchmarks as well as on the decode side the current dav1d benchmarks.
