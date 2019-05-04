Mozilla Had A Rough Night With Add-Ons Getting Disabled Due To An Expired Certificate
Written by Michael Larabel in Mozilla on 4 May 2019 at 06:43 AM EDT. 3 Comments
MOZILLA --
If you are waking up this morning to find all of your Mozilla Firefox add-ons have expired, you are certainly not alone. A major blunder has found users of Firefox finding most add-ons getting disabled.

Add-ons like Netflix, Amazon Assistant, Greasemonkey, Ghostery, NoScript, uBlock Origin, and many other popular browser add-ons ended up getting disabled at midnight... An intermediate signing certificate expired over now having an invalid signature. For whatever reason, Mozilla hadn't planned ahead and shipped a renewed certificate in advance. Whoops!

Mozilla developers are now scrambling this weekend to address the issue. As of a few minutes ago, users with Mozilla's Normandy enabled should find a new intermediate certificate being sent down. This should allow the add-ons to begin working over the hours ahead while they are still working on packaging up a new certificate for other Firefox users.

More details regarding this ongoing issue can be found via this Mozilla bug report. Mozilla does appear to have folks working on this issue through the weekend so hopefully the issue will be fully resolved soon, for those using Firefox add-ons.

As a friendly reminder, for those using browser add-ons like ad-blockers, please disable them when browsing this site. Pay-per-impression advertisements remain the main form of revenue for this site to be able to continue operating. Check out premium if looking for an ad-free Phoronix experience.
3 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Mozilla News
Mozilla "WebThings" No Longer An Experiment
The Rapid Progress Of The AV1 Video Format Over The Past Year
Mozilla Preparing To Test WebRender With "Qualified" Linux Users
Firefox 66 Arrives - Blocks Auto-Playing Sounds, Hides Title Bar By Default For Linux
Firefox 65.0 Released With WebP Support, Better Security
Thunderbird In 2019 To Focus On Performance & UI/UX Improvements
Popular News This Week
Canonical Releases "WLCS" Wayland Conformance Suite 1.0
Dell's New WD19 Thunderbolt/USB-C Docks Should Be Playing Nicely On Linux
Facebook Is JIT'ing C++ Code To Treat It Like A Crazy Fast Scripting Language
Linux 5.2 Will Be A Huge Release: EXT4 Case Insensitive, NVIDIA AltMode, Fieldbus + More
EXT4 Case-Insensitive Directories/File-Name Lookups Coming With Linux 5.2
Blender Developers Find Old Linux Drivers Are Better Maintained Than Windows