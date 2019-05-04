Mozilla Had A Rough Night With Add-Ons Getting Disabled Due To An Expired Certificate

If you are waking up this morning to find all of your Mozilla Firefox add-ons have expired, you are certainly not alone. A major blunder has found users of Firefox finding most add-ons getting disabled.
Add-ons like Netflix, Amazon Assistant, Greasemonkey, Ghostery, NoScript, uBlock Origin, and many other popular browser add-ons ended up getting disabled at midnight... An intermediate signing certificate expired over now having an invalid signature. For whatever reason, Mozilla hadn't planned ahead and shipped a renewed certificate in advance. Whoops!
Mozilla developers are now scrambling this weekend to address the issue. As of a few minutes ago, users with Mozilla's Normandy enabled should find a new intermediate certificate being sent down. This should allow the add-ons to begin working over the hours ahead while they are still working on packaging up a new certificate for other Firefox users.
More details regarding this ongoing issue can be found via this Mozilla bug report. Mozilla does appear to have folks working on this issue through the weekend so hopefully the issue will be fully resolved soon, for those using Firefox add-ons.
