Mozilla Had A Rough Night With Add-Ons Getting Disabled Due To An Expired Certificate

If you are waking up this morning to find all of your Mozilla Firefox add-ons have expired, you are certainly not alone. A major blunder has found users of Firefox finding most add-ons getting disabled.Add-ons like Netflix, Amazon Assistant, Greasemonkey, Ghostery, NoScript, uBlock Origin, and many other popular browser add-ons ended up getting disabled at midnight... An intermediate signing certificate expired over now having an invalid signature. For whatever reason, Mozilla hadn't planned ahead and shipped a renewed certificate in advance. Whoops!Mozilla developers are now scrambling this weekend to address the issue. As of a few minutes ago, users with Mozilla's Normandy enabled should find a new intermediate certificate being sent down. This should allow the add-ons to begin working over the hours ahead while they are still working on packaging up a new certificate for other Firefox users.More details regarding this ongoing issue can be found via this Mozilla bug report . Mozilla does appear to have folks working on this issue through the weekend so hopefully the issue will be fully resolved soon, for those using Firefox add-ons.