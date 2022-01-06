Firefox 95 vs. Chrome 97 Browser Performance On Linux

With starting a new year, it's an interesting time to take a fresh look at how the latest Mozilla Firefox and Google Chrome web browsers are competing on the Linux desktop.The recently released Chrome 97 was put up against Firefox 95 for seeing how these two major Linux browsers currently compete.

Benchmarks were carried out on an AMD Ryzen 9 5950X desktop with Radeon RX 6800 XT graphics on the latest open-source driver stack.The usual assortment of automated-friendly browser benchmarks (of course, if missing out on any useful ones, always interested in adding more assuming they meet my test requirements) were carried out on these latest stable Firefox and Chrome x86_64 releases.The JetStream benchmarks continue to sharply favor Chrome, at least on Linux.ARES-6 performed far better under Google Chrome than Firefox on Linux.The Kraken JavaScript benchmark favored Chrome by a fairly wide margin.Chrome is more than twice as fast for the aging Octane test.Firefox did win by a wide margin in the CanvasMark HTML5 canvas benchmark.Firefox also came out well for the CSS styling StyleBench test.Most often at least across this assortment of available browser benchmarks, Google Chrome continued leading over Mozilla Firefox on the Linux desktop as we kick off 2022.WebAssembly (WASM) performance is one of the areas where Firefox does continue to show a lot of potential for healthy competition with Chrome.