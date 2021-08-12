Firefox 92 Beta Takes Flight With AVIF Image Support

With this week's release of Firefox 91, like clockwork the beta for Firefox 92 is now available to facilitate wider testing of this next browser release to debut in September.
Exciting us the most about the Firefox 92 Beta is AVIF image support by default. After previously trying to ship it by default but only to later revert that, Mozilla developers believe their AVIF support is now in good standing and is ready to premiere for Firefox 92.
The AVIF image format is based on the open-source, royalty-free AV1 video codec. The AV1 Image File Format supports both lossy and lossless compression, multiple color depths, transparency on images, HDR support, and other modern features. Google has supported AVIF within Chrome since last year and various other applications already supporting this image specification while Mozilla was late to the party.
The release of the Firefox 92 Beta this week has AVIF enabled by default across platforms with web developers being attracted to AVIF for allowing greater bandwidth savings. The Firefox 92 Beta this week also has support in its PDF viewer for handling of more PDF forms, various macOS specific improvements, a redesigned certificate error page, and other enhancements.
Find out more about this week's Firefox 92.0 Beta via Mozilla.org. Firefox 92.0 stable is due out next month.
