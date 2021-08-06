Firefox 92 To Try Again With AVIF Image Support By Default
Written by Michael Larabel in Mozilla on 6 August 2021 at 08:50 AM EDT. 13 Comments
Mozilla is trying once again to enable AVIF image decoding support by default within the Firefox web browser. AVIF is the promising image file format based on using AV1 in the HEIF file format.

AVIF 1.0 was firmed up in early 2019 and supports multiple color spaces, both lossy and lossless compression methods, up to 12-bit color depth, film grain, and more. Since last year Google Chrome has fully supported AVIF images as well as support being found in WebKit and other browser engines and other desktop software and libraries. Months ago Firefox tried to enable AVIF by default but was ultimately reverted ahead of release due to lingering issues.

Now ahead of next month's Firefox 92 release, Mozilla engineers are hoping this time to ship AVIF enabled by default. The change has landed to enable AVIF support by default. Along with that is the change for adding proper color space support for AVIF in Firefox.

Barring any last minute issues from creeping up again, Firefox 92 that should ship around 7 September will feature AVIF image support by default.
